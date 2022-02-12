Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.86 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $196.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

