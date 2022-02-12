GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $551,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

