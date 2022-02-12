GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $544,000 Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 48.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERS opened at $5.27 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $907.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

