GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 70.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Natixis grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

GCMG stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

