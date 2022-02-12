Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%.

AVAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.