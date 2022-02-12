Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce $227.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.84 million and the highest is $229.32 million. Groupon posted sales of $343.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $971.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.79 million to $973.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $953.62 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $974.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $24.01 on Friday. Groupon has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $709.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

