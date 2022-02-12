Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Jane Vessey Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Jane Vessey acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($13,184.58).

LON GRIO opened at GBX 74.18 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 77 ($1.04).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Ground Rents Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2.48%.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

