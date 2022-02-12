Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,337 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Greenlane worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,563 shares of company stock worth $441,688. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

