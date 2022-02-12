Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

GHL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $359.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

