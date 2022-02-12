Gravity Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $940,620.03 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $940,620.03 and approximately $489.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.66 or 0.06871156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.43 or 0.99967193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.