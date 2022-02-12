Graham (NYSE:GHM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Graham (NYSE:GHM) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Graham by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Graham by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

