Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,994 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $152.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $147.55 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

