Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,778 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,900,792 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 73,014 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 41,402.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 71,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 71,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of FCX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

