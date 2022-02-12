Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

CVS Health stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

