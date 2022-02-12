Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 323.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.