Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $222.94 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

