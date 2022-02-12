Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 13,041 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 56.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.07.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $330.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

