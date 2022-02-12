Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5,703.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 84.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

