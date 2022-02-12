Gordon Haskett Upgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to “Buy”

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $284.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $225.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.82. The company has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

