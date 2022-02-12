Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.23

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 5966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after acquiring an additional 90,788 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

