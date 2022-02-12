Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 596.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422. Goldsource Mines has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

