Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,329 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

PSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.74) to GBX 670 ($9.06) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

