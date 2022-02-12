Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

SPWR opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.