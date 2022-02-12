Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 123.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of 21Vianet Group worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,469,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 888,420 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

VNET opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.