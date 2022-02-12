Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 331,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 78,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.