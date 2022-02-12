Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 191,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.