Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.48 Million Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UP Fintech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,895 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UP Fintech by 1,407.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,067 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 100,303 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIGR opened at $4.58 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $739.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

