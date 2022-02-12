Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06.
Dine Brands Global Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.