Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

