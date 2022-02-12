Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cars.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
