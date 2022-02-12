Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $50.13.
