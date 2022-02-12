Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $53.05 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 93,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

