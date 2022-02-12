Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $43,677.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00294154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,864,431 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

