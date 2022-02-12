Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post sales of $242.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.10 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $233.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $956.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.