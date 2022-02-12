GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $206,924.19 and $105.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.76 or 0.06856942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00293070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.35 or 0.00751404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00074776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00397646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00222600 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

