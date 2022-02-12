Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.45 to $9.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion to $8.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.69.

GPN stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.70. 2,151,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,448. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

