GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 36,110 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$4.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.