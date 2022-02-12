GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 36,110 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$4.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

