Glazer Capital LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) by 1,335.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $23,942,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $14,925,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $12,438,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $9,950,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $5,983,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.