Glazer Capital LLC Buys 8,998 Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLHA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $482,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GLHA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.