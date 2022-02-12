GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,623.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,520.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,437 shares of company stock worth $5,025,912.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.