GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,623.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,520.83.
In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,437 shares of company stock worth $5,025,912.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.