Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLB. UBS Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

