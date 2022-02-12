Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,194,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

