Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher Sells 1,691 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,634,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.