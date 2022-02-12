George H. Brown Buys 2,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.