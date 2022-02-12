Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $37,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 432,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 282,430 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $44.55 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

