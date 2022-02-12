Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $37,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

