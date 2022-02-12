Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,593 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $38,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

