Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.93 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $39,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.