Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,417 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $37,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.