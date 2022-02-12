Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 101,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 133,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 target price on Gensource Potash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Gensource Potash alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$153.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Company Profile (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.