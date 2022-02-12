Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,070,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,350,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,025,000.

Shares of GGAAU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

